FIDE World Cup 2023: Indian Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa wins silver   

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has announced that 18-year-old Indian chess sensation Praggnanandhaa has clinched the runner-up position in the highly competitive 2023 FIDE World Cup. This remarkable achievement has garnered accolades from the global chess community for the young prodigy’s outstanding performance throughout the tournament.

Praggnanandhaa’s journey to the final was nothing short of extraordinary, as he overcame formidable opponents, including world two Hikaru Nakamura and third Fabiano Caruana, en route to his remarkable feat. The chess world watched in awe as he displayed his strategic prowess and skillful gameplay, showcasing his potential to be a future chess champion.

The Indian chess sensation’s triumph in securing the silver medal not only exemplifies his exceptional talent but also paves his way to the prestigious FIDE Candidates, a tournament known for bringing together the world’s most formidable chess players to contend for a shot at the World Chess Championship title.