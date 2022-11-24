Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways not a distraction, says Portugal coach Santos

Sports
By IANS 0
Ronaldo not a distraction, says Portugal coach Santos
Pic Credits IANS

Doha: Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways with Manchester United just days before Portugal’s opening game against Ghana at the Qatar World Cup, which head coach Fernando Santos insisted will not distract the team.

“This is something that has not even been discussed,” Santos said at the pre-game press conference on Wednesday. “This conversation has not come up at any moment, not even from him.”

Santos said that the team is in good shape and well-prepared for Ghana who “will cause us a lot of problems”, reports Xinhua.

Related News

FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan stun four-time champion Germany…

The way Ronaldo attacked the club, there was no option:…

Right time to seek a new challenge: Says Cristiano Ronaldo…

FIFA World Cup: Didier Deschamps had praise for Mbappe,…

“Ghana is a very well-organised team. Their game against Switzerland showed that. African teams have a lot of talent, unpredictability, and are always improving tactically. Today they are much more complete teams,” he added.

Santos also indicated his ambition and desire of winning the World Cup, saying “I believe we have the ability to fight for this goal. We want to give the Portuguese people great joy.”

Portugal will face Ghana in their Group H game later on Thursday.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.