Cristiano Ronaldo cries inconsolably after Portugal’s elimination from FIFA World Cup

Portugal player Cristiano Ronaldo was seen crying inconsolably as Portugal lost the match with 1-0 by Morocco in the quarter-finals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Saturday. It’s not like the legend hasn’t faced a loss before, but this could be his last appearance in a World cup match.

Meanwhile, Morocco created history by becoming the first African nation to make it through to the last 4 stage of the showpiece event. Before them, Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana had all fallen at the quarter-finals hurdle.

Ronaldo, however, walked off the field in tear after his team was eliminated from the FIFA World Cup.

Th complete sequence of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the field in tears after Portugal’s elimination from #FIFAWorldCup A must watch!pic.twitter.com/dWESVpi9m8 — Sahil Bakshi (@SBakshi13) December 11, 2022

Ronaldo came on as a substitute early in the second half with his team already losing. The 37-year-old and his team played hard and came very close to win on several occasions. However, Morocco managed to hold on to the lead that they got after Youssef En-Nesyri had headed in from close range in the dying minutes of the first half.

For Moroccan however, the World Cup has been great, as they have been unbeaten in the tournament so far.