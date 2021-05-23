Chhatrasal Brawl Case: Olympian Wrestler Sushil Kumar Arrested

By IANS

New Delhi: Wrestler Sushil Kumar, a two-time Olympic medallist, was on Saturday arrested in Punjab in connection with a brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium which had led to the death of a wrestler, media reports said.

Kumar was arrested by Punjab Police which will hand him to the Delhi Police.

A Delhi court had earlier declined to grant anticipatory bail to the wrestler who is the only Indian athlete to win two Olympic medals in individual sport. Kumar won bronze in 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and silver in 2012 London Olympic Games in 66 kg category.

You might also like
Sports

India Could Begin Practice After Three Days Hard Quarantine In England

Sports

Yuvraj Singh Upset At Not Getting Regular Chances In Test cricket

Sports

WTC Final Against NZ Will Be India’s First At Neutral Venue

Sports

Olympic Boxer Shakti Mazumdar Passes Away At 90

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.