Brazil Para-Badminton: Pramod Bhagat storms into singles finals, doubles finals

New Delhi: Ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat stormed into the singles finals of the ongoing Brazil Para-Badminton International 2023. He along with his doubles partner Sukant Kadam has also reached the men’s doubles finals of the tournament.

The Padma Shri Awardee won a hard-fought match with Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara to book a place in the finals. The match lasted for 86 minutes and swung both ways with Fujihara taking the first set 21-19. Pramod made a strong comeback in the second set winning it 21-19 and pushing it to the third set, where Pramod showcased his exceptional gameplaying wrapping up the set 21-12. The final score read 19-21, 21-19 and 21-12, Fujihara threw everything he had in his armour, but Pramod had all the answers.

The shuttler will now face India’s Kumar Nitesh in the finals.

In the men’s doubles match, Pramod Bhagat and his partner Sukant Kadam beat India’s Kumar Nitesh and Tarun to book a place in the finals. Pramod and Sukant put on a strong game and defeated their Indian counterpart in straight sets. The finals score read 21-17 and 21-16, they now face Korea’s Joo Dongjae and Shin Kyung Hwan.

On the other hand, Sukant Kadam went down fighting to India’s Tarun in the singles semifinals. The 52-minute match was evenly fought and the final score read 16-21, 21-19 and 12-21.