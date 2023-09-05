Bollywood Icon Amitabh Bachchan receives prestigious golden ticket from BCCI for ICC World Cup 2023

Mumbai: In a momentous occasion that blends the worlds of cricket and Bollywood, the Honorary Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah, presented a coveted “golden ticket” to the “Superstar of the Millennium,” Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan, a legendary actor and a fervent cricket enthusiast, has long been an unwavering supporter of Team India. His passion for the sport and his inspiring presence have left an indelible mark on cricket fans across the globe.

This prestigious golden ticket extends an exclusive invitation to Bachchan to be part of the grand spectacle that is the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. As the cricketing world eagerly anticipates this premier event, the presence of the iconic Amitabh Bachchan adds a touch of glamour and fervor to the proceedings.

The BCCI and cricket enthusiasts worldwide are thrilled to welcome Bachchan to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, where his magnetic presence promises to elevate the tournament to new heights. With his immense popularity and love for the game, he is sure to be a source of inspiration and joy for both players and fans alike.

