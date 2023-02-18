Barmer girl’s batting video lauded by Sachin Tendulkar: Watch

The video of two girls playing cricket in Rajasthan went viral lately. It became so popular even legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted about it.

Tendulkar shared the video and tweeted, “Kal hi to auction huve… aur aaj match bhi shuru? Kya baat hai. Really enjoyed your batting.”

As we can see in the video the girls are seen pounding fours and sixes without any hassle.

Reportedly, the girls are from Sherpura Kanasar village under Sheo Police limits in the Barmer district of Rajasthan.

Watch the video here: