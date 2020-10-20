London: World Champion PV Sindhu has quitted the ongoing national camp for next year’s Tokyo Olympics and travelled to London leaving everyone especially the badminton fraternity in a state of shock.

Sindhu posted a tweet on her Twitter account that she was travelling to UK to work on her recovery and nutrition.

She is being monitored by a team of experts including Rebecca Randell of the Gatorade Sports Science Institute, said sources.

Happy to be in England and working with GSSI over the next few weeks on my nutrition and recovery with @rrandell86 ! 3 months to Asia tour and this is best chance to work on things and improve !! pic.twitter.com/07PSqweiHu — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) October 18, 2020

As per media reports, she has been in London for at least 10 days now and is expected to remain there for the next two-three months.

There were some news reports that Sindhu left the country may be due to tensions with her family. However, Sindhu quashed the rumors and tweeted that “I have come here (London) with the consent of my parents and absolutely they were no family rifts in this regard.”

“Why will I have problems/issues with my parents who have sacrificed their lives for my sake. Mine is a very close knitted family and they will always support me. I am in touch with my family members everyday,” Sindhu added in a tweet.