Australian Cricketer Shaun Marsh announces retirement from all forms of Cricket

In recent news, Australian cricketer Shaun Marsh announced his retirement from all forms of International cricket. This comes after the Melbourne Renegades failed to qualify through the playoffs in BBL (Big Bash League) 2023-24.

The last match of Shaun Marsh’s 23 year long career was on January 13. He played for the Renegades against the Stars at the Docklands stadium in the Melbourne derby. Therein, Marsh scored 64 runs single-handedly, making it a winning match for the team.

In an official statement, Marsh was quoted saying, “I have loved playing for the Renegades. I have met some great people over the last five years and the friendships I have made will last a lifetime. He even mentioned how special his playing group was. He expressed gratitude to them for being amazing teammates and even better friends. He also thanks everyone who remained supporting him throughout his journey.

The official Instagram handle of Renegades team bid farewell to their star player through a post. The caption on the post read, “Bowing out at the top of his game. Shaun Marsh has announced his retirement from professional cricket.” Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melbourne Renegades (@renegadesbbl)



In the current Big Bash League, Marsh has played a total of five games. Therein, he scored 181 runs, including three half centuries, with an average rate of 45.25.

Notably, Shaun Marsh became well known after his performance in the first edition of IPL. He won the title of the leading-run-scorer in the inaugural edition of the Indian Cricket League. Further, he has also play 38 Tests, 73 ODIs, and 15 T20Is for the Australian Cricket team. He holds a total of 13 centuries and 25 half centuries to his name. His debut in Cricket was marked at the mere age of 17, and retirement at 40 years of age.