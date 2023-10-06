Asian Games: Kiran, Sonam, Aman, and Bajrang lose in semis of wrestling event

Hangzhou: India’s Aman Sehrawat lost the semifinal bout of the Men’s Freestyle 57kg category to Japan’s Toshihiro Hasegawa 10-12 on points, here on Friday. He will now face the winner of the repechage round in the bronze medal match.

In Women’s wrestling, Sonam lost her Women’s Freestyle 62kg bout to North Korea’s Hyongyong Mun 0-7 after a loss by fall. She will move to the bronze medal match against the repechage winner.

Kiran lost her Women’s Freestyle 76kg semifinal bout to Kazakhstan’s Zhamila Bakbergenova 2-4 on points. She will next fight in the bronze medal match.

Bajrang Punia became the fourth Indian wrestler to lose their semifinal bout and head to the bronze medal match. He lost his Men’s Freestyle 65kg bout to Iran’s Rahman Amouzadkhalili 0-8 via points.