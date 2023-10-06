Asian Games: India beat Bangladesh by nine wickets to reach finale

Hangzhou: India beat Bangladesh by nine wickets today in ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou. It took just 9.2 overs for India to chase down 97.

Ruturaj Gaikwad set the ball rolling early, offsetting the departure of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Tilak fed off the dominance Gaikwad showcased, and ultimately overtook Gaikwad, registering a 26-ball 55, with his fifty coming off 25 balls and skipper Gaikwad’s 40* runs, guided India to victory.

India’s decision to field first proved astute as Bangladesh struggled to find their footing. Pervez Hossain Emon’s painstaking 23 was the highest individual score, while most of the team faltered in single digits.

Jaker Ali’s resilient unbeaten 24* and Rakibul Hasan’s brief cameo of 14 pushed Bangladesh to a modest 96/9 in 20 overs.

The Indian spinners, led by Sai Kishore (3/12) and Washington Sundar (2/15), dominated the proceedings. The disciplined bowling performance included contributions from Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, debutant Shahbaz Ahmed, and Arshdeep Singh, each grabbing a wicket.

In the gold medal match, India will face the winner of Pakistan vs Afghanistan’s second semifinal on Saturday.