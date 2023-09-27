Asian Games: Esha Singh shoots silver in Women’s 25m Pistol

Esha Singh won a silver medal for India in the Women's 25m Pistol Individual event at the Asian Games on Wednesday

Hangzhou: Esha Singh won a silver medal for India in the Women’s 25m Pistol Individual event at the Asian Games here on Wednesday, adding it to the gold in the Team event she had bagged earlier in the morning along with teammates Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwam at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre.

Esha, who along with the experienced Manu Bhaker, had qualified for the final in the Individual, shot a score of 34 points and finished second behind China’s Rui Liu, who set a new Asian Games record with a total of 38 points, improving the previous mark of 34 points set by India’s Rahi Sarnobat in 2018 edition in Jakarta/Palembang (Indonesia).

Korea’s Jiin Yang took the bronze medal with a score of 29 points after winning a shoot-off with China’s Sixuan Feng.

India’s Manu Bhaker lost out on a medal and finished fifth.

