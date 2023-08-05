Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India held to 1-1 draw with Japan

New Delhi: India’s hopes of a second consecutive victory were dashed as they settled for a 1-1 draw against Japan in the Asian Champions Trophy held in Chennai.

In a match dominated by India’s attacking play, the hosts earned a whopping 16 penalty corners but could only convert one. The first quarter saw India putting immense pressure on Japan’s defense, earning eight penalty corners, but the Japanese defenders remained steadfast, denying any goal-scoring chances for India.

The second quarter brought an unexpected twist when Japan’s Ken Nagayoshi scored in the 28th minute through a penalty corner, taking a surprising lead. Despite their continued efforts, India couldn’t find a breakthrough, trailing 1-0 at halftime.

India came back stronger in the third quarter, and in the 43rd minute, Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner into a goal, leveling the score. The equalizer boosted India’s spirits, but Japan’s defense remained resolute.

The final quarter saw both teams fighting fiercely for a win. India faced a setback with Mandeep Singh’s suspension, leaving them with a player down. Nevertheless, they pressed on, attempting to secure a victory. However, Japan’s defense held firm, and the match concluded with a 1-1 draw.

For Japan, the draw marked their first points in the tournament after a loss to Korea in their opening match. On the other hand, India missed an opportunity to lead the tournament standings after their impressive 7-2 win against China in the previous game.

The result highlighted the importance of converting opportunities into goals and served as a valuable lesson for India. With more matches to come, the team will be eager to capitalize on their chances and secure victories in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.