Asia Cup 2023: India enters Super Four after 10-wicket win over Nepal

Sri Lanka: India displayed a dominant performance in their Group A encounter against Nepal, securing a convincing 10-wicket win to advance to the Super Fours stage of the Asia Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill showcased their batting prowess, remaining unbeaten throughout the chase.

After Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj picked three wickets apiece while Aasif Sheikh and Sompal Kami played gusty knocks in guiding Nepal to a competitive 230, the rain stopped the proceedings for two hours. By then, India reached 17 for no loss in 2.1 overs and the target was then revised to 145 in 23 overs as per DLS method when the game resumed at 10:15 pm.

Sharma (74 not out off 59 balls) and Gill (67 not out off 62 balls) slammed whirlwind fifties while stitching an unbroken opening partnership to complete the chase with 17 balls to spare.

While Sharma hit six fours and five sixes, Gill slammed eight fours and a six in ensuring India qualified for the next stage of the competition, making up for a sloppy fielding show and lacklustre bowling effort.

India’s chase began with Sharma being cautious and surviving an LBW appeal off Karan KC. From the other end, Gill stood outside his crease and crisply steered Kami for three off-side boundaries. Just as Sharma broke the shackles by dancing down the pitch off Karan over mid-on for four, a drizzle started and stopped the proceedings for nearly two hours.

Kami was re-introduced and Gill welcomed him by clipping him through backward square leg for four, followed by Sharma pulling over mid-wicket for another boundary to get his fifty. Sharma pulled Lalit Rajbanshi for another six, while Gill reached his fifty in the same fashion off Lamichhane for four.

Karan’s reintroduction didn’t change much as Sharma lofted him cleanly over long-off for six, before cutting off Gulsan Jha for four more. Gill then finished off the chase in style with a fine glance for four to seal India’s win.

Brief Scores:

Nepal 230 all out in 48.2 overs (Aasif Sheikh 58, Sompal Kami 48; Ravindra Jadeja 3-40, Mohammed Siraj 3-61) lost to India 147 for no loss in 20.1 overs (Rohit Sharma 74 not out, Shubman Gill 67 not out) by ten wickets via DLS method.

(With Inputs from IANS)