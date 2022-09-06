Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat India by 6 wickets

Dubai: Sri Lanka defeated India in a crucial Super Four clash in Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

Invited to bat first, India with a quickfire half-century by skipper Rohit Sharma had set a target of 173/8 at the end of their 20 overs. However, chasing the target, Sri Lanka won the match at 19.5 overs with four wickets in hand.

Sri Lanka’s win in the crucial match became possible after Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25 not out) and Dasun Shanaka (33 not out) stitched a 64-run partnership in the fifth wicket.

However, Kusal Mendis was the top run-scorer for Sri Lanka with 57 runs. He was followed by Pathum Nissanka scored 52 runs.

India’s Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka’s Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka