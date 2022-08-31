Asia Cup 2022: India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs

Dubai: The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team registered their second win in the ongoing Asia Cup as they defeated Hong Kong in the Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium today.

Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan won the toss and elected to bowl first following which the Indian side which included Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant in place of all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Suryakumar Yadav’s fireworks in the last seven overs and combined with Virat Kohli’s 31st T20I fifty propelled India to reaching a daunting 192/2 against Hong Kong.

Chasing the target, Hong Kong could score only 152/5 in their 20 overs as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and Avesh Khan took one wicket each.