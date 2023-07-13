Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to dismiss father-son in his Test career

Ravichandran Ashwin achieved a rare feat in his illustrious Test career when he became the first to get the wickets of both father and son.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin achieved a rare feat in his illustrious Test career and  became the first Indian bowler to claim the wickets of a father and son duo in his glorious Test career when he dismissed Tagenarine Chanderpaul on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies, here.

On Wednesday, July 12, the 36-year-old cricketer dismissed the West Indian opening batter, Tangenarine Chanderpaul, the son of former great batter Shivarine Chanderpaul, in the 13th over of the innings.

Ashwin, who had made his Test debut in 2011, had dismissed Tagenarine’s father Shivnarine Chanderpaul during his maiden Test on the third day of the 1st Test in New Delhi.

In the process, Ravichandran Ashwin, ranked No. 1 in the world, became the first Indian and the fifth bowler ever to dismiss a father-son duo in international cricket.

The other four bowlers, who feature in the interesting list are — Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc, South Africa’s off-spinner Simon Harmer, England all-rounder Ian Botham and Pakistan legend Wasim Akram.

Ashwin, who had 474 Test Wickets before this match, bowled a splendid delivery to dismiss Tagenarine Chanderpaul. Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc, South African off-spinner Simon Harmer, and the other two bowlers who have accomplished this feat against the Chanderpauls.

This accomplishment adds another noteworthy achievement to Ashwin’s already impressive Test career and highlights his skill and consistency as a bowler.

Meanwhile, former India captain Virat Kohli joined Sachin Tendulkar to become only the second player to play against a father-son duo in international cricket.

Kohli played against Shivnarine Chanderpaul when India toured the West Indies in their previous Test tour to the Caribbean in 2011 and he took the field against Tagenarine on Wednesday.

Master Blaster Tendulkar had played against Australia’s Geoff Marsh on India’s 1992 tour Down Under, also played against his son Shaun Marsh in the 2011-12 Test series in Australia.

Shaun made his Test debut for Australia against India in the 2011-12 series at home, which was Tendulkar’s final red-ball international assignment away from home.

