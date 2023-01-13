India begin Hockey World Cup 2023 journey on winning note, Amit Rohidas scripts history

Rourkela: India began their Hockey World Cup 2023 journey on a winning note as they beat Spain by a 2-0 scoreline at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium here today

India Vice Captain Amit Rohidas, who is from Odisha, scripted history by scoring the first goal at the newly built constructed stadium. He gave the first goal of the match and the stadium in the 13th minute.

India took the lead again in the 27th minute of the match as Hardik Singh scored the second goal of the match.

Amit Rohidas was adjudged the player of the match.

With today’s win, India bagged 3 points and jumped to the second place in Pool D. England, who beat Wales 5-0 earlier in the day, is the table point topper.

During the game, India also scored their 200th goal in the prestigious tournament. Only Australia, the Netherlands and Pakistan have scored more.

Hosts India will play their next match against England at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.