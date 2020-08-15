Bhubaneswar : Team India all-rounder Suresh Raina on Saturday joined MS Dhoni in formally announcing his retirement from all international cricket.

Like Dhoni, Raina also took the social media to bid adieu to international cricket.

“I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India.” Raina’s post comes minutes after Dhoni announced over Instagram that he’ll not be donning the blue anymore.” read his Instagram post.

Both Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings teammate Raina arrived in Chennai on Friday for a short training camp ahead of the IPL 2020 in UAE.