AFG vs SA: Afghanistan win toss, opts to bat against South Africa in World Cup 2023 match

In today’s match of ICC World Cup 2023, Afghanistan has won the toss and has opted to bat first against South Africa. Today’s AFG vs SA match is taking place at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

South Africa have won six out of their last eight matches and are on the second position in the points table. It is noteworthy of mentioning that they have already secured their place in the semi finals of World Cup 2023. On the other hand, Afghanistan currently sits at the sixth position on the points table. They have won four of the eight matches played, securing eight points.

Talking about the match venue for the SA vs AFG match, the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad is known to favour spinners in the past. However, the pitch has recently become better for batting as well.

As for the weather, Ahmedabad will remain hot during the day. Temperature during the day time will be at about 35 degree Celsius. During the night time, temperature is likely to drop to 27 degree Celsius. There are no chances of rain, with clear skies and moderate humidity at 69 percent.

Afghanistan Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmay Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Ikram Alikhil (w), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

South Africa Playing XI

Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuman (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi