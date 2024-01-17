3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits record 5th T20I century as India set 213 target for Afghanistan

Bengaluru: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma hit record 5th T20I century as India set a target of 213 runs for Afghanistan in the third and final match against Afghanistan in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

After winning the toss, India decided to bat first. However, they lost 4 wickets for just 22 runs in 4.3 overs. The host were struggling to score even Rohit was in the crease along with Rinku Singh. They had scored just 81 runs even after 12 overs.

Later, both Rohit and Rinku changed their gear and scored 131 from the last 8 overs. Interestingly, they collected 36 runs from the 20th and final over (4 N6 6 1 6 6 6) of their innings. With this they joined the club of most runs scored in an over in T20Is. Earlier, Yuvraj SIngh had scored 36 in 2007 and Kieron Pollard had collected the equal number of runs in 2021.

While Rohit scored 121 off 69 balls Rinku Singh collected 69 in just 39 balls.

Highest individual scores for India in T20Is:

126* Shubman Gill v NZ Ahmedabad 2023

123* Ruturaj Gaikwad v Aus Guwahati 2023

122* Virat Kohli v Afg Dubai 2022

121* Rohit Sharma v Afg Bengaluru 2024

The last two instances are the only centuries against Afghanistan in T20I cricket

Highest total for a side after being four down for 25 or less:

212/4 Ind vs Afg Bengaluru 2024 (from 22/4)

188/6 USA vs Ire Lauderhill 2021 (from 16/4)

174/10 Philippines vs Cambodia Phnom Penh 2023 (from 23/4)

Highest partnership for any wicket for India in T20Is: