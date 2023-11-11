Western Railway Recruitment 2023: Notification out for 64 Group C and D Posts against sports quota

Indian Railway Recruitment Board has released a notification for recruitment to the posts of Group C and Group D in Western Railway. Job aspirants with the required eligibility can apply for the Group C and Group D applications at the official website that is rrc-wr.com. The online application process is set to commence starting from November 20 and will end on December 19, 2023.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive will be done for 64 vacancies.

Group C – 21 Posts

Group D – 43 Posts

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

According to the official notification released, the educational qualification of the candidates should be as follow:

Level 5/4 – The applicant should be a graduate in any discipline from a recognized University.

Level 3/2 – The candidate should have passed the 12th (+2 stage) or its equivalent examination from a Recognized Institution. OR Passed Matriculation plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship. OR Passed Matriculation plus ITI approved by NCVT/SCVT.

Level 1 – The candidate should have passed 10th or its equivalent examination. OR ITI OR Equivalent OR National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

The candidate should be between 18 and 25 years as of 01/01/2024. Candidates born between January 01, 1999, and January 01, 2006 (both days inclusive) should only apply.

Salary Details

Selected candidates will be paid up to Rs 20200 depending on the hiring level.

How to apply for Western Railway Recruitment 2023

Visit the official website, rrc-wr.com.

If you have not registered then register.

Log on to the website using your credentials.

Fill up the online application form.

Enter your details as per instruction.

Submit the application form and note the registration number.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Western Railway Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

The candidate applying for the recruitment drive need to pay fee of Rs 500/. However, the SC/ST/ExServicemen/Persons with Disability/ Women/Minorities* and Economic Backward Class will only need to pay Rs 250/- as an application fee. They can pay the fee online.