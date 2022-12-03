UPSC to hold special exam for recruitment to Indian Railway Management Service from 2023

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct a specially designed examination (IRMS Examination) for recruitment to Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), said Ministry of Railways in consultation with DoPT. The special exam for recruitment to Indian Railway Management Service will be conducted from 2023 onwards.

The IRMS examination will be done in two sessions- a preliminary screening examination, followed by a main written examination and interview.

For screening suitable number of candidates for the 2nd stage of the examination, viz, IRMS (Main) Written Examination, all eligible candidates shall be required to appear in Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination and suitable number of candidates will be screened for IRMS (Main) Examination.

The IRMS (Main) Examination will consist of 4 papers of conventional essay type in the subjects below.

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Commerce and Accountancy

The syllabus for the aforementioned papers will be the same as for the Civil Services Exam.

The language medium and scripts for the qualifying papers and optional subjects (for question papers and writing answers) will be same as those for the CSE (Main) Examination. The age limits and number of attempts for various categories will be same as those for the CSE.

Schedule

The the Civil Services (P) Examination – 2023 by UPSC for the year 2023 is scheduled to be notified on 01.02.2023 and 28.05.2023 respectively.

Since the CSP Exam – 2023 will be utilized for screening the candidates for IRMS (Main) Examination, the dates for the IRMS Examination -2023 will be notified following the same schedule.

Minimum Educational Qualification

The candidates applying for the recruitment drive should have a Degree in Engineering / Degree in Commerce/ Chartered Accountancy, from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institutes established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.

An indent for IRMSE (150 nos) is being placed on UPSC which will consist of following numbers from the four optionals; Civil (30) Mechanical (30) Electrical (60) and Commerce and Accountancy (30).

Results Declaration

The selection of candidates will be done by UPSC as per the finally recommended candidates from the four disciplines in order of merit. The IRMSE will be notified simultaneously with the CSE.