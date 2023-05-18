UPSC CDS 2 recruitment 2023: Apply soon for more than 300 posts
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published a notification to conduct Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam II, 2023.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published a notification to conduct Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam II, 2023. According to the notification, 349 seats are vacant and interested candidates can apply for it. The candidates are expected to apply before 6th June 2023 via online mode.
Important Dates
Apply Online Starting Date: 17/05/2023
Apply Online Ending Date: 6/06/2023
Correction Date for application: 7/06/2023 to 13/06/2023 (till 6 PM)
Exam Date: 3/09/2023
Admit Card Downloading Date: To be announced
Age Limit
For IMA & Indian Naval Academy: To be born between 2/7/2000 and 1/7/2005
For Air Force Academy: To be born between 2/7/2000 and 1/7/2004
Age relaxation: according to the rules
Application Fee
General Candidates: Rs 200
SC/ST/ Female Candidates: Nil
Payment mode: Online
Qualification
Educational Qualification
(i) For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai — Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.
(ii) For Indian Naval Academy— Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution
(iii) For Air Force Academy—Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.
The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions for admission to the Examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions.
Physical Standards
Candidates must be physically fit according to physical standards for admission to Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023 as per guidelines given in Appendix-IV.
Check the official notification here
Check the official website here