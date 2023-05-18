UPSC CDS 2 recruitment 2023: Apply soon for more than 300 posts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published a notification to conduct Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam II, 2023. According to the notification, 349 seats are vacant and interested candidates can apply for it. The candidates are expected to apply before 6th June 2023 via online mode.

Important Dates

Apply Online Starting Date: 17/05/2023

Apply Online Ending Date: 6/06/2023

Correction Date for application: 7/06/2023 to 13/06/2023 (till 6 PM)

Exam Date: 3/09/2023

Admit Card Downloading Date: To be announced

Age Limit

For IMA & Indian Naval Academy: To be born between 2/7/2000 and 1/7/2005

For Air Force Academy: To be born between 2/7/2000 and 1/7/2004

Age relaxation: according to the rules

Application Fee

General Candidates: Rs 200

SC/ST/ Female Candidates: Nil

Payment mode: Online

Qualification

Educational Qualification

(i) For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai — Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.

(ii) For Indian Naval Academy— Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution

(iii) For Air Force Academy—Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions for admission to the Examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions.

Physical Standards

Candidates must be physically fit according to physical standards for admission to Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023 as per guidelines given in Appendix-IV.

Check the official notification here

Check the official website here

Click to apply here