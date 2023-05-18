Civil Aviation Recruitment 2023: Salary upto 2,08,700, check details here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications from the Candidates with Eligibility for the Cabin Safety Inspector (CSI) Post under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through online visiting the official website

Civil Aviation Recruitment 2023: Important Date

Closing Date: 01.06.2023

Vacancy details:

No.of vacancies: 20

Designation: Cabin Safety Inspector

Civil Aviation Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Interested and eligible candidates should have minimum of 10+2 (Intermediate) from any Duly Recognised Board with 10 years’ experience as Cabin Crew and presently working as Cabin Crew. Additional Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree from any Duly-Recognised University or Institute with a minimum of 1 year of experience as Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approved Safety and Emergency Procedure (SEP) Instructor.

Civil Aviation Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Candidate should not be exceeding 40 Years as on as the Closing Date 01.06.2023.

Selection Process:

Union Public Service Commission shall carry out the recruitment process.

Application Fee:

The General Category/EWS/OBC Candidates shall have to pay the Application Fee Rs. 25.00 (Rupees Twenty-five only) only either by remitting the Money in any Branch of the State Bank of India in Cash or by using the Net-Banking Facility of the State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master Credit/Debit Card Payment Gateway.

Reserved Community (SC/ST/PwBDs) and Women Candidates under any Community remain Exempted from payment of the Application Fee.

How to Apply?

Interested candidates should visit the USPC ORA Website.

Open the portal and fill out the application carefully following the instructions.

Upload scanned signature, photograph to complete the application.

Upload self-attested documents on the UPSC Online Registration of Application.

Remit the application fee Online through any of the Payment Gateways; viz., Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking, etc.

For further details visit the official website by clicking here.

