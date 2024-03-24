SEBI Recruitment 2024: 97 vacancies out for Grade ‘A’ Assistant Manager posts, Details inside

SEBI Recruitment 2024: The Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is inviting applications to fill up multiple vacant posts. An official notification for the recruitment drive will soon be released at the website of SEBI.
A total of 97 vacant posts for Grade A (Assistant Manager) positions will be filled up under this recruitment drive. Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and apply online. It is important to mention that candidates need to submit their applications via the official website only. Applications submitted via any other mode will be subjected to immediate rejection.
For further details, check below:
Important Dates for SEBI Recruitment 2024
- Starting date for submission of online applications: April 13, 2024
- Closing date for submission of online applications: To be announced
Vacant Posts for SEBI Recruitment 2024
- General: 62 vacant posts
- Legal: 05 vacant posts
- Information Technology: 24 vacant posts
- Engineering (Electrical): 02 vacant posts
- Research: 02 vacant posts
- Official Language: 02 vacant posts
Total: 97 vacant posts
Eligibility for for SEBI Recruitment 2024
- Candidates applying for the recruitment need to hold a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in the relevant field.
- Candidates applying for the recruitment should not age beyond 30 years of age.
- Detailed information about the eligibility criteria will be made available on the official notification.
Selection Process
The final list of selected candidates will be prepared based on five rounds. They are namely as follows:
- Preliminary Examination
- Main Written Examination
- Personal Interview
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
How to Apply
- Interested and eligible candidates first need to visit the official website of SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in
- Read the provided instructions carefully before filling out the application forms.
- Upload all necessary documents and submit your applications.
- Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form for future references.