SEBI Recruitment 2024: 97 vacancies out for Grade ‘A’ Assistant Manager posts, Details inside

SEBI Recruitment 2024: The Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is inviting applications to fill up multiple vacant posts. An official notification for the recruitment drive will soon be released at the website of SEBI.

A total of 97 vacant posts for Grade A (Assistant Manager) positions will be filled up under this recruitment drive. Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and apply online. It is important to mention that candidates need to submit their applications via the official website only. Applications submitted via any other mode will be subjected to immediate rejection.

For further details, check below:

Important Dates for SEBI Recruitment 2024

Starting date for submission of online applications: April 13, 2024

Closing date for submission of online applications: To be announced

Vacant Posts for SEBI Recruitment 2024

General: 62 vacant posts

Legal: 05 vacant posts

Information Technology: 24 vacant posts

Engineering (Electrical): 02 vacant posts

Research: 02 vacant posts

Official Language: 02 vacant posts

Total: 97 vacant posts

Eligibility for for SEBI Recruitment 2024

Candidates applying for the recruitment need to hold a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in the relevant field.

Candidates applying for the recruitment should not age beyond 30 years of age.

Detailed information about the eligibility criteria will be made available on the official notification.

Selection Process

The final list of selected candidates will be prepared based on five rounds. They are namely as follows:

Preliminary Examination

Main Written Examination

Personal Interview

Document Verification

Medical Examination

How to Apply