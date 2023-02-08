SBI Recruitment 2023 deadline ending shortly, apply now

The deadline to apply for the several posts of the Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) by the State Bank of India (SBI) is ending tomorrow. Candidates who want to be part of this SBI Recruitment 2023 process but are yet to apply can apply before the online application is closed on February 9.

As many as 10 posts like Vice President & Head (Digital Marketing), Deputy Vice President (Analytical Marketing & Campaign), Deputy Vice President (Content Marketing) and so on will be filled during this recruitment drive.

SBI Vacancy 2023 details:

Name and number of posts:

Vice President & Head (Digital Marketing): 1

Deputy Vice President (Analytical Marketing & Campaign): 1

Deputy Vice President (Content Marketing): 1

Deputy Vice President (Social Media & Affiliate Marketing): 1

Deputy Vice President (Marketing – Own Digital Platforms: 1

Deputy Vice President (Marketing Tech Stack): 1

Deputy Vice President (Digital Acquisition): 1

Manager (Digi Marketing): 3

SBI Recruitment 2023 application fee:

General/EWS/OBC candidates – 750

SC/ST –Fee

Age limits:

The applicants should not be below 33 years or above 50 years of age as on October 1, 2022.

Selection process:

The candidates who will be selected for the post will be based on Short-listing and interviews. The Interview has total mark of 100 and the qualifying marks will be decided by the Bank.

Click here to visit the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI).

Click here to apply for SBI Recruitment 2023.

Click here for SBI Recruitment 2023 registration.