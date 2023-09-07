SBI PO Recruitment 2023: Registration starts for 2000 posts from today: Apply now

State Bank of India(SBI) has started the registration process for the SBI PO recruitment 2023 from today that is September 7, 2023. If you want to get a job in the country’s largest bank then you have a golden opportunity now. You can apply for the Probationary Officer (PO) vacancies via online mode at the official site of SBI- https://www.sbi.co.in. The process of online application ends on September 27, 2023

As per the official notification, a total of 2000 PO posts will be filled in various branches of the country.

SBI PO Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Online application submission date: September 7, 2023

Last date for submission of online application: September 27, 2023

SBI PO Prelims Exam Date: November 2023

SBI PO Mains Exam Date: December 2023 or January 2024

SBI PO Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Name of the posts: Probationary Officer (PO)

Number of posts: 2000

General – 810

OBC- 540

SC-300

EWS- 200

ST-150

Educational Qualifications

The applicants should have a Graduation in any discipline from a recognized university or any equivalent qualification recognized by the Central Government.

Age Limit

The age of the candidate should be between 21 years to 30 years as on April 1, 2023.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted through Preliminary Online Examination, Main Online Examination, Psychometric tests, and interview.

Salary Details

Those who clear the exam will be joined as Probationary Officers or Management Trainees (MT) with a pay of Rs. 41,960/- on a scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840.

Application Fee

The candidate belonging to General/EWS/OBS need to pay an application fee of Rs 750 and the SC/ST/ and PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of fee.

How to apply for SBI PO Recruitment 2023

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the website https://www.sbi.co.in. The last date for application submission is September 27, 2023.