SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2023 to be released soon: Know how to download it

State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2023 for the examination for recruitment of the 2000 Probationary Officers next week. Those candidates who will appear for the Probationary Officer preliminary examination can download the admit card from the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

As per the official notification, the preliminary exam call letters will be available on the website from 2nd week of October 2023 onwards. The online preliminary examination will be conducted in November 2023.

The registration process for the SBI PO Recruitment to fill up 2000 posts in the organization commenced on September 7 and ended on October 3, 2023.

Here are the steps for candidates to download SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2023 who will appear for the SBI PO exam.

Steps to download SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2023

• Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

• Click on current openings and download the link for the admit card.

• Click on the download link for the admit card.

• Enter the required details and enter submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download the page.

• Candidates are advised to take a printout of the downloaded page.

SBI PO Prelims 2023 Result

SBI will announce the PO preliminary examination result in November/ December 2023.

For more related details, candidates can visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.