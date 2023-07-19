SAIL Rourkela Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Bumper job opportunity! Apply for 375 vacancies

Bumper opportunity for job aspirants to secure a job in the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). The organization is inviting applications from eligible applicants to fill in vacancies for the Graduate/Technician/Trade Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates should apply through the NATS portal at https://apprenticeshipindia.org.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the recruitment drive at the official website of SAIL Rourkela. The online application process is underway and will end on August 4, 2023.

The selected candidates will get a monthly stipend as per Apprentices Act, 1961.

Note that, the aspirants need to be registered at the Apprenticeship training portals. The candidates applying for the Trade Apprentices posts should be registered with https://apprenticeshipindia.org/. While the applicants for Graduate/Technician Apprentices should register themselves with National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) in the link https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in.

The residents of Sundargarh district will be given preference over others. Eligible applications from other districts of Odisha and then rest of India may be considered, only if there are any vacancies left after the selection process which cannot be filled by Sundargarh district residents.

Check more details about the recruitment drive here.

SAIL Recruitment Details

Total Vacancy: 375 posts

Trade Apprentice: 188 posts

Technician Apprentice: 136 posts

Graduate Apprentice: 51 posts

Educational Qualification

The candidates applying for the vacancies should have passed a Degree/Diploma in a relevant discipline from a recognised University/Institute.

Age Limit

The applicant’s age should be above 18 years and below or 28 years as on August 4, 2023.

Selection Process

Selection of the applicants should be based on a merit basis, considering the percentage of marks of applicants obtained in the basis prescribed qualification.