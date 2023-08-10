SAIL Recruitment 2023: Apply soon for the posts of Trainee in various departments

Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Rourkela Steel Plant has published a notification for the recruitment of Trainee on Stipend Basis in Odisha. There are 202 vacancies for the trainee posts and interested users can apply for them after reading the official notification. The starting date to apply online for the post is 15 August 2023.

Important Dates

Apply Online Starts from: 15/08/2023

Apply Online Ends on: 30/08/2023

Age Limit

Maximum age: 18 Years

Minimum age: 35 Years

Vacancy Details

Medical Attendant Trainee: 100 posts

Critical Care Nursing Trainee: 20 posts

Advanced Specialized Nursing Trainee: 40 posts

Data Entry Operator/ Medical Transcription Trainee: 10 posts

Medical Lab. Technician Trainee: 10 posts

Pharmacist Trainee: 03 posts

Hospital Administration Trainee: 05 posts

OT/ Anesthesia Assistant Trainee: 05 posts

Advanced Physiotherapy Trainee: 02 posts

Radiographer Trainee: 05 posts

Educational Qualifications

Medical Attendant Trainee: Matric

Critical Care Nursing Trainee: Diploma (GNM), B.Sc (Nursing)

Advanced Specialized Nursing Trainee: Diploma (GNM), B.Sc (Nursing)

Data Entry Operator/ Medical Transcription Trainee: 10+2, PGDCA

Medical Lab. Technician Trainee: DMLT

Pharmacist Trainee: D.Pharma, B.Pharma

Hospital Administration Trainee: MBA/BBA/PG Diploma/ Degree (Hospital

Management/ Hospital Administration)

Advanced Physiotherapy Trainee: BPT

OT/ Anesthesia Assistant Trainee: 10+2

Radiographer Trainee: Diploma (Medical Radiation Technology)

More details about the notification cannot be fetched by going to the official website of SAIL.