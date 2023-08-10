SAIL Recruitment 2023: Apply soon for the posts of Trainee in various departments
Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Rourkela Steel Plant has published a notification for the recruitment of Trainee on Stipend Basis in Odisha. There are 202 vacancies for the trainee posts and interested users can apply for them after reading the official notification. The starting date to apply online for the post is 15 August 2023.
Important Dates
Apply Online Starts from: 15/08/2023
Apply Online Ends on: 30/08/2023
Age Limit
Maximum age: 18 Years
Minimum age: 35 Years
Vacancy Details
Medical Attendant Trainee: 100 posts
Critical Care Nursing Trainee: 20 posts
Advanced Specialized Nursing Trainee: 40 posts
Data Entry Operator/ Medical Transcription Trainee: 10 posts
Medical Lab. Technician Trainee: 10 posts
Pharmacist Trainee: 03 posts
Hospital Administration Trainee: 05 posts
OT/ Anesthesia Assistant Trainee: 05 posts
Advanced Physiotherapy Trainee: 02 posts
Radiographer Trainee: 05 posts
Educational Qualifications
Medical Attendant Trainee: Matric
Critical Care Nursing Trainee: Diploma (GNM), B.Sc (Nursing)
Advanced Specialized Nursing Trainee: Diploma (GNM), B.Sc (Nursing)
Data Entry Operator/ Medical Transcription Trainee: 10+2, PGDCA
Medical Lab. Technician Trainee: DMLT
Pharmacist Trainee: D.Pharma, B.Pharma
Hospital Administration Trainee: MBA/BBA/PG Diploma/ Degree (Hospital
Management/ Hospital Administration)
Advanced Physiotherapy Trainee: BPT
OT/ Anesthesia Assistant Trainee: 10+2
Radiographer Trainee: Diploma (Medical Radiation Technology)
More details about the notification cannot be fetched by going to the official website of SAIL.