RRC CR Recruitment 2023: Vacancy open for 2409 Apprentice posts, Check details

The Railway Recruitment Cell of Central Railway (RRC CR) is inviting candidates to fill up vacant posts of for apprenticeship. A total of 2409 vacancies are available. An official notification for the same has been released. Candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility and apply online. Online applications are to be submitted at the official RRC CR website. The last date for the submission of online applications is September 28. For further details, scroll below:

RRC CR Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Starting date for the submission of online applications: August 29, 2023

Closing date for submission of online applications: September 28, 2023, 17:00 hours

RRC CR Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying should hold a 10th class pass certificate (under 10+2 examination system) from a recognized institute.

They must have secured a minimum of 50 percent marks in aggregate.

Candidates should also posses a National Trade Certificate in a notified trade.

Age Limit

Minimum age limit to be able to apply: 15 years

Maximum age limit to be able to apply: 24 years

RRC CR Recruitment 2023 Selection Process and Stipend

Final selection of the candidates will be done based on the merit list prepared by the concerned authorities.

The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks secured in matriculation along with ITI marks in the specified trade.

The selected candidates will be given a fixed monthly stipend of Rs 7000 per month

RRC CR Recruitment 2023 Application Fee