RPF Constable Recruitment 2024: Apply for 4660 SI and other posts

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced notification for a total of 4660 vacancies in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Indian Railways. Out of the total, 4208 vacancies are for Constable and 452 for Sub Inspector.

The RRB has released the notification that read, “An Indicative Employment Notice, No.RRB/SC/Advt./CEN RPF 01/2024 & RPF 02/2024, regarding Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. RPF 01/2024 for Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors and Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. RPF 02/2024 for Recruitment of Constables in Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force in Indian Railways, was published in Employment News / Rojgar Samachar (English / Hindi / Urdu) dated 02.03.2024. Detailed CEN No. RPF 01/2024 and Detailed CEN No RPF 02/2024 will be published on 15.04.2024, and the link for ONLINE applications will be available on the same day on the official websites of the RRBs.”

The registration process for the posts is set to begin on April 15, while the process will conclude on 14 May, 2024.

More Details

Vacancy:

The notification is out for filling up forms for 4460 vacancies for Constable and Sub Inspector Posts. Of total, 15% of vacancies are reserved for women.

Constable: 4208 posts

Sub Inspector: 452

Salary:

Constable: Rs. 21,700

SI: Rs. 35,400

Educational Qualification:

Constable – 10th passed from a recognized board or institution

SI – Graduation from a recognized university. The specific educational qualifications may vary depending on the recruitment notification and position.

Age Limit:

For Constable

Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age: 28 years

For Sub-Inspector

Minimum Age: 20 years

Maximum Age: 28 years

Selection procedure:

Computer Based Test

Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Measurement Test

Document Verification

How to apply:

Step-1: Visit the official website of RRB at rpf.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘ONLINE Application’ link

Step 3: Enter all the details

Step 4: Check the details

For more details candidates can visit the official website of RRB at rpf.gov.in.