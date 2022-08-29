RITES Recruitment 2022: Vacancies open for several posts, Salary up to Rs 1,20,000 per month

Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited (RITES) is hiring eligible candidates for the posts of Team Leader cum Senior Construction Management Specialist, Resident Engineer (Civil) and Assistant Resident Engineer (ARE on Safety Civil, Track and Earthwork/Bridge).

A total numbers of 9 vacancies will be filled with this recruitment. Interested and eligible candidates can apply via online mode for RITES Recruitment 2022 at the Official site within 07 days from the date of publication. No other mode of application will be entertained. Application form received after the last date will not be considered.

RITES Recruitment Vacancy details

Team Leader cum Senior Construction Management Specialist: 01 Post

Resident Engineer (Civil): 01 Post

Assistant Resident Engineer (ARE on Safety Civil): 01 Post

Assistant Resident Engineer (ARE on Track): 03 Posts

Assistant Resident Engineer (ARE on Earthwork/Bridge): 03 Posts

RITES Jobs 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

The candidate who are applying for the above-mentioned posts should have BE/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg) Degree in Civil Engineering.

Experience details

Team Leader

Candidate should have at least 26 years of experience as Team Leader/Deputy Team Leader/Resident Engineer/Project Manager/Superintending Engineer or equivalent/or similar capacity in Highway project.

Resident Engineer

Applicant should have minimum 12 years of post-qualification experience out of which minimum 06 years should be in same or similar position of RE of Railway Doubling/New line construction/GC/Track (Rtd at the level of SAG or above).

Assistant Resident Engineer

Candidate should have minimum 12 years General experience of civil work for Diploma candidates /6 years for Degree holders out of which 6 years/3 years should be in relevant field is necessary.

Age Limit

The age limit for Team Leader post is maximum 65 years, and for other posts should be 63 years as on 01.08.2022.

RITES Recruitment 2022 Salary Details

Shortlisted candidates are eligible to get a salary for Team Leader is negotiable to be decided as per policy of the company on approval of CV by client, for Resident Engineer post is Rs 1,90,000/- Per Month and for Assistant Resident Engineer is Rs 1,10,000/- to Rs 1,20,000/- Per Month from the respective board.

RITES Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Candidates are shortlisted based on Experience and performance in Interview.

Based upon fulfilling the conditions of eligibility; candidates shall be shortlisted for Interview. Candidates have the option to appear for interview either in Hindi or English.

How to Apply for RITES Recruitment 2022?

Visit the Official RITES website and select “Careers” section. click on the notification link on that page. Fill the application form and click “Submit” button. Take out a print out of the registration form for future purposes.

