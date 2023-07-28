RIMS Adilabad recruitment 2023: Apply for post of Professor, Associate Professor and much more

RIMS, Adilabad has announced notification for the vacant posts of Professor, Asst Professor, Tutors and other posts in various Departments.

By Pratyay 0
RIMS Adilabad recruitment

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad has announced notification for the vacant posts of Professor, Asst Professor, Tutors, and CS RMO’s CAS and CMO in various Departments. The selected candidates will be appointed on a contractual basis. Interested candidates are expected to appear for the Walk-in Interview after going through the eligibility criteria mentioned in the Notification.

The candidates are expected to appear for the Walk-in Interview with original certificates and two sets of Xerox copies. Merit and ROR will be followed wherever applicable.

Date of the Interview

The date of the interview is 02-08-2023 and is scheduled between 10:00AM to 04:00PM.

Age Limit

Maximum Age Limit: 64 years

Age relaxation will be applicable according to the rules.

Vacancy

Name of the Post Vacant posts
Professor 02
Associate Professor 04

 
Assistant Professor 86
Tutor 04
CMO 10
CAS 07
CAS RMO 02
Super Specialty 32

 

 Qualification

The candidates should possess the degree of M.B.B.S/MD/MS/DNB/M.Ch (Concerned Speciality).

Name of the Post Remuneration per month
Professor Rs 1,90,000
Associate Professor Rs 1,50,000

 
Assistant Professor Rs 1,25,000
Tutor Rs 55,000
CAS- RMO Rs 40,270
CMO Rs 40,270
CAS Rs 52,000

 

Click here to check notification

Check the official website here

