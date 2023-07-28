RIMS Adilabad recruitment 2023: Apply for post of Professor, Associate Professor and much more
RIMS, Adilabad has announced notification for the vacant posts of Professor, Asst Professor, Tutors and other posts in various Departments.
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad has announced notification for the vacant posts of Professor, Asst Professor, Tutors, and CS RMO’s CAS and CMO in various Departments. The selected candidates will be appointed on a contractual basis. Interested candidates are expected to appear for the Walk-in Interview after going through the eligibility criteria mentioned in the Notification.
The candidates are expected to appear for the Walk-in Interview with original certificates and two sets of Xerox copies. Merit and ROR will be followed wherever applicable.
Date of the Interview
The date of the interview is 02-08-2023 and is scheduled between 10:00AM to 04:00PM.
Age Limit
Maximum Age Limit: 64 years
Age relaxation will be applicable according to the rules.
Vacancy
|Name of the Post
|Vacant posts
|Professor
|02
|Associate Professor
|04
|Assistant Professor
|86
|Tutor
|04
|CMO
|10
|CAS
|07
|CAS RMO
|02
|Super Specialty
|32
Qualification
The candidates should possess the degree of M.B.B.S/MD/MS/DNB/M.Ch (Concerned Speciality).
|Name of the Post
|Remuneration per month
|Professor
|Rs 1,90,000
|Associate Professor
|Rs 1,50,000
|Assistant Professor
|Rs 1,25,000
|Tutor
|Rs 55,000
|CAS- RMO
|Rs 40,270
|CMO
|Rs 40,270
|CAS
|Rs 52,000
Click here to check notification