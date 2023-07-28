RIMS Adilabad recruitment 2023: Apply for post of Professor, Associate Professor and much more

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad has announced notification for the vacant posts of Professor, Asst Professor, Tutors, and CS RMO’s CAS and CMO in various Departments. The selected candidates will be appointed on a contractual basis. Interested candidates are expected to appear for the Walk-in Interview after going through the eligibility criteria mentioned in the Notification.

The candidates are expected to appear for the Walk-in Interview with original certificates and two sets of Xerox copies. Merit and ROR will be followed wherever applicable.

Date of the Interview

The date of the interview is 02-08-2023 and is scheduled between 10:00AM to 04:00PM.

Age Limit

Maximum Age Limit: 64 years

Age relaxation will be applicable according to the rules.

Vacancy

Name of the Post Vacant posts Professor 02 Associate Professor 04 Assistant Professor 86 Tutor 04 CMO 10 CAS 07 CAS RMO 02 Super Specialty 32

Qualification

The candidates should possess the degree of M.B.B.S/MD/MS/DNB/M.Ch (Concerned Speciality).

Name of the Post Remuneration per month Professor Rs 1,90,000 Associate Professor Rs 1,50,000 Assistant Professor Rs 1,25,000 Tutor Rs 55,000 CAS- RMO Rs 40,270 CMO Rs 40,270 CAS Rs 52,000

Click here to check notification

Check the official website here