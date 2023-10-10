RBI Assistant recruitment 2023: Exam postponed; Check new dates

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has postponed the examination for its assistant recruitment 2023 for 450 posts till November. RBI has released a new notification declaring the postponement of the RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023 Exam. RBI said that the dates have been postponed due to administrative needs.

According to the updated schedule, the online preliminary exam will be held on November 18 & 19, 2023 and the Main examination will be conducted on December 31, 2023. Note that earlier the exams were scheduled to be held on October 21 & 23, 2023.

The official notice reads, “…the dates for the conduct of Online Preliminary Test have been changed due to administrative exigencies. Consequently, the date for the Online Main Test has also been postponed.”

Meanwhile, the other terms will remain the same as per the previously original notice, which was released on September 13, 2023.

The recruitment drive will fill up 452 posts for the Assistant posts in RBI.

The candidates who have successfully applied for the recruitment drive will be shortlisted by undergoing three stages of tests.

The candidates will need to first go through the Preliminary exam. Those who pass the Preliminary exam will advance to the Main exam then the shortlisted candidates will have to take the Language proficiency test (LPT). The language proficiency test is the base requirement for candidates to be eligible for final shortlisting.

Candidates will undergo the LPT based on the preference of the State they had provided at the time of registration. If the candidates fails to pass the local language test then they will be disqualified.

Candidates can check more information about the revised exam dates by visiting the official website- www.rbi.org.in.