Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1104 Apprentice vacancies, Check details

North Eastern Railway has released a fresh notification for recruitment to fill up Apprentice posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official site of RRC Gorakhpur at rrcgorakhpur.net. The online registration process has commenced July 3 and will open till 5 pm on August 2, 2023. A total of 1104 vacancies in the organization through this recruitment drive. Check more details regrading eligibility, selection process and other information below.

Vacancy Details

Total vacancy: 1104

Mechanical Workshop/ Gorakhpur: 411 posts

Signal Workshop/ Gorakhpur Cantt: 63 posts

Bridge Workshop /Gorakhpur Cantt: 35 posts

Mechanical Workshop/ Izzatnagar: 151 posts

Diesel Shed / Izzatnagar: 60 posts

Carriage & Wagon /lzzatnagar: 64 posts

Carriage & Wagon / Lucknow Jn: 155 posts

Diesel Shed / Gonda: 90 posts

Carriage & Wagon /Varanasi: 75 posts

Selection Process

The selection process will be based on the merit list which would be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation and ITI examination.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should have already passed the prescribed qualification of High School/10th with minimum 50% marks & ITI in notified trade on the date of issue of notification.

Age Limit

The candidates should be below 15 years of age and not more than 24 years of age as on 02.08.2023. Age relaxation is available for the reserved candidates as per govt rules.

Application Fees

The candidates belonging to General/ OBC category will have to pay Rs.100/- as processing fee. SC/ST/EWS/Divyang (PwBD)/Women candidates are exempted from payment of processing fee.

How to apply for Railway Apprentice Post 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of North Eastern Railway at rrcgorakhpur.net

Step 2: Click on the link for the application form for the recruitment

Step 3: Click on proceed and fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the processing fee.

Step 5: Submit application form and take a printout of the application form for future reference.