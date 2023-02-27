OSSSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 5396 Panchayat Executive Officer, JA posts

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has published new recruitment notifications for 5396 vacancies of Junior Assistant (JA) and Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies online through the official website of the commission i.e. www.osssc.gov.in. The online application process is underway. The last date for the submission of the application form is 27th March, 2023.

OSSSC recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Starting date of application: February 24, 2023

Last date of application: March 27, 2023

OSSSC recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5396 vacancies.

Junior Assistant – 3099

Panchayat Executive Officer – 2297

Out of the 5396 vacancies, 3099 vacancies are for Junior Assistant and 2297 are for Panchayat Executive Officer post.

OSSSC recruitment 2023: Age limit

The candidate’s age should be between 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification

Junior Assistant: candidates should have passed +3 pass in Arts/ Science/ Commerce with computer skills.

Panchayat Executive Officer: Candidates should have passed +2 (12th standard) pass in any discipline.

How to apply for OSSSC recruitment 2023

Visit the official website www.osssc.gov.in.

Click on Apply online link.

Register and log in.

Fill up the application form for Junior Assistant and Panchayat Executive Officer.

Submit the application form.

Take a printout for future reference.

Notification Here