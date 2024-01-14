NTPC vacancy 2024: Online application is underway, apply now to get salary upto Rs 2,00,000

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) issued a fresh notification and sought application for GDMO/Medical Specialist for its hospitals at projects/Stations.

The online application which commenced on January 10 will continue till January 24. The applicants should not be more than 37 years. However, there will be relaxation for the deserving candidates.

NTPC vacancy 2024 details:

Name and number of posts

GDMO: 20

General Medicine: 25

General Surgery: 7

Anesthesia: 5

Radiologist: 4

Educational qualifications:

GDMO: MBBS

General Medicine: MD/DNB in General Medicine

General Surgery: MS/DNB in General Surgery

Anesthesia: MD/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in Anesthesia

Radiologist: MD/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in Radiologist

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to General/EWA/OBC category care required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 300. The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category & female candidates need not pay the registration fee.

Pay scale of recruitment:

GDMO: E2 grade/(Rs 50,000-1,60,000)

Medical Specialist: E4 grade/ (Rs 70,000-2,00,000) & E3 grade/(Rs 60,000-1,80,000)

How to apply:

Interested candidates should log on to our website careers.ntpc.co.in or visit the careers section at ntpc.co.in for applying. No other means/ mode of application shall be accepted. Candidates are required to possess a valid email ID.

Click here to read the NTPC vacancy 2024 notification.

Click here to visit the official website.