NIC vacancy 2023 for 598 posts underway, apply now

The online application for 598 vacancies at the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is underway.

If you have not applied yet for the various posts including Technical Assistant, Scientist Officer/Engineer, and Scientist/Technical Assistant can apply now by visiting the official website of NIELIT at nielit.gov.in.

The online registration process will be closed on April 4, 2023.

NIC vacancy 2023 details:

Important Dates:

Online application begins: March 4, 2023

Last date to apply: April 4, 2023

NIC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

Scientist B Group A: 71

Scientist Officer/ Engineer: 196

Scientist/ Technical Assistant: 331

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit for applicants belonging to the UR/EWS category is 30 years, whereas for SC/ST applicants, the age limit is 35 years. The upper age limit for OBC (NCL) category is 33 years, and for PWD candidates, it is 45 years.

Educational Qualification:

Scientist B Group A: The candidates must have completed a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Bachelor’s in Technology. OR, they may have completed a Department of Electronics and Accreditation of Computer Courses B-level or be an Associate Member of the Institute of Engineers.

Scientist Officer/Engineer and Scientist/Technical Assistant: The applicant must have completed an M.Sc/MS/MCA/BE/B.Tech degree or any other combination mentioned in the detailed notification.

Selection Process:

Candidates who apply for these positions will be required to undergo a selection process, which may include a written exam and/or an interview

How to apply for NIC vacancy 2023:

The candidates can apply for the vacancies via online mode at the official website at nielit.gov.in. The application process for NIC Recruitment has commenced from March 4, 2023 and will conclude on April 4, 2023. No application will be accepted after the deadline is over.

NIC vacancy 2023 application fees:

The candidates belonging to the UR/Other categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 800. While the SC/ST/PWD/WOMEN Candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

Click here to read the National Informatics Centre Recruitment Notification