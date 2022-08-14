NIA Recruitment 2022

NIA Recruitment 2022 for Section Officer & other posts, Check salary and other details

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has released a new notification for recruitment of 48 Section officers, Office Superintendent, Assistants & Other Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies starting from 28th July 2022 till 28th August 2022.

Check more details below:

NIA Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

  • Starting date of application: 28th July 2022
  • Closing date of application: 28th August 2022

NIA Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Total posts-48

  • Section officers / Officer Superintendent: 03
  • Assistant: 09
  • Accountant: 01
  • Stenographer Grade –I: 23
  • Upper Division Clerk(UDC): 12

Eligibility Criteria for NIA Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification

  • Candidate must hold Analogous posts on regular basis under Central Government/State Government/Union Territories.
  • Should possess Bachelors’ Degree from recognized university.
  • You can get more details on educational qualification from the official notification given below.

NIA Section officers & Other Jobs Age Limit

  • Maximum Age Limit : Not Exceeding 56 Years

NIA Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

  • Selection of candidates will be based on Tests/Interviews.

NIA Section officers & Other Posts Posts Salary 2022:

  • Section Officer/ Office Superintendent – Rs.44,900,/- to Rs.1,42,400/-
  • Assistant Posts – Rs.9,300/- to Rs. 34,800/- +GP
  • Accountant – Rs.35,400/- to 1,12,400/-
  • Stenographer – Rs.9,300/- to Rs.34,800/- +GP
  • Upper Division Clerk – Rs.25,500/- to Rs.81,100/-

Mode of Application Process

  • Candidates can apply via Offline mode on or before 28th August 2022. The application should be sent to SP (Adm). NIA Hqrs, CGO Complex. Lodhi Road. New Delhi-110003 before the mentioned last date.

Important Links

NIARecruitment Official Notification Pdf

 

