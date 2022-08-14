NIA Recruitment 2022 for Section Officer & other posts, Check salary and other details
National Investigation Agency (NIA) has released a new notification for recruitment of 48 Section officers, Office Superintendent, Assistants & Other Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies starting from 28th July 2022 till 28th August 2022.
NIA Recruitment 2022 Important Dates
- Starting date of application: 28th July 2022
- Closing date of application: 28th August 2022
NIA Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Total posts-48
- Section officers / Officer Superintendent: 03
- Assistant: 09
- Accountant: 01
- Stenographer Grade –I: 23
- Upper Division Clerk(UDC): 12
Eligibility Criteria for NIA Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification
- Candidate must hold Analogous posts on regular basis under Central Government/State Government/Union Territories.
- Should possess Bachelors’ Degree from recognized university.
- You can get more details on educational qualification from the official notification given below.
NIA Section officers & Other Jobs Age Limit
- Maximum Age Limit : Not Exceeding 56 Years
NIA Recruitment 2022 Selection Process
- Selection of candidates will be based on Tests/Interviews.
NIA Section officers & Other Posts Posts Salary 2022:
- Section Officer/ Office Superintendent – Rs.44,900,/- to Rs.1,42,400/-
- Assistant Posts – Rs.9,300/- to Rs. 34,800/- +GP
- Accountant – Rs.35,400/- to 1,12,400/-
- Stenographer – Rs.9,300/- to Rs.34,800/- +GP
- Upper Division Clerk – Rs.25,500/- to Rs.81,100/-
Mode of Application Process
- Candidates can apply via Offline mode on or before 28th August 2022. The application should be sent to SP (Adm). NIA Hqrs, CGO Complex. Lodhi Road. New Delhi-110003 before the mentioned last date.
