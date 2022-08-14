NIA Recruitment 2022 for Section Officer & other posts, Check salary and other details

NIA Recruitment 2022 for Section Officer & other posts, Check salary and other details

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has released a new notification for recruitment of 48 Section officers, Office Superintendent, Assistants & Other Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies starting from 28th July 2022 till 28th August 2022.

Check more details below:

NIA Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Starting date of application: 28th July 2022

Closing date of application: 28th August 2022

NIA Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Total posts-48

Section officers / Officer Superintendent: 03

Assistant: 09

Accountant: 01

Stenographer Grade –I: 23

Upper Division Clerk(UDC): 12

Eligibility Criteria for NIA Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification

Candidate must hold Analogous posts on regular basis under Central Government/State Government/Union Territories.

Should possess Bachelors’ Degree from recognized university.

You can get more details on educational qualification from the official notification given below.

NIA Section officers & Other Jobs Age Limit

Maximum Age Limit : Not Exceeding 56 Years

NIA Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Selection of candidates will be based on Tests/Interviews.

NIA Section officers & Other Posts Posts Salary 2022:

Section Officer/ Office Superintendent – Rs.44,900,/- to Rs.1,42,400/-

Assistant Posts – Rs.9,300/- to Rs. 34,800/- +GP

Accountant – Rs.35,400/- to 1,12,400/-

Rs.35,400/- to 1,12,400/- Stenographer – Rs.9,300/- to Rs.34,800/- +GP

Upper Division Clerk – Rs.25,500/- to Rs.81,100/-

Mode of Application Process

Candidates can apply via Offline mode on or before 28th August 2022. The application should be sent to SP (Adm). NIA Hqrs, CGO Complex. Lodhi Road. New Delhi-110003 before the mentioned last date.

Important Links

NIARecruitment Official Notification Pdf