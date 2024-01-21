NHAI Deputy Manager Recruitment 2024: Online application underway, apply now

Good news for the job seekers. A fresh notification has been issued by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the recruitment of 60 vacant posts.

As per the notification, a total of 60 Deputy Manager (Technical) posts will be filled up during this recruitment driver which will continue till February 15, 2024.

The eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of the NHAI at nhai.gov.in.

The applicants, however, should not be older than 30 years of age. However, there will be relaxation for the deserving candidates.

Educational qualification and experience required:

Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute;

Selection process for NHAI Deputy Manager Recruitment:

On the basis of final merit (Written Test & Personality Test) in Engineering Services (E.S) Examination (Civil), 2023 conducted by UPSC.

NHAI Deputy Manager Recruitment Service Bond:

Upon successful selection and joining the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), all appointed candidates are required to sign a Service Bond committing to serve NHAI for a minimum period of 3 years from their date of joining. The Service Bond will be in effect for an amount of Rs 5 lakh.

Salary of NHAI Deputy Manager Recruitment 2024:

Deputy Manager (Technical) in the Level 10 of Pay Matrix of 7th CPC (Pre-revised: Pay Band-3 [(Rs.15,600-39,100/-) + Grade Pay of Rs.5400/-)]

Click here to read the NHAI Deputy Manager Recruitment 2024 notification.