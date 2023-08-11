Nainital Bank Recruitment 2023: Apply soon for Management Trainee and Clerk Posts
Nainital Bank Limited has invited applications for Management Trainee and Clerk posts. 110 posts are vacant under this notification.
Nainital Bank Limited has invited applications for the post of Management Trainee and Clerk. The applicants who are interested to apply for the post are expected to read the official notification first and then ensure that they fulfill all the necessary criteria. The selected candidates will be posted in branches in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan.
Application Fee
Management Trainee: Rs 1500 (GST included)
Clerk: Rs 1000 (GST included)
Mode of Payment: Online payment only (Debit/Credit Card, Internet Banking, Mobile Wallets)
Important Dates
Online Apply starts on: 05-08-2023
Online Apply ends on: 27-08-2023
Fee Payment Starts and Ends on: (5th August and 27th August)
Date of Exam (Tentative): 9-09-2023
Age Limit
Maximum Age: 32 Years
Minimum Age: 21 Years
Age relaxation is applicable for candidates (according to the rules).
Vacancy details
Management Trainee: 60 posts
Clerks: 50 posts
Total: 110 posts
Qualification
Management Trainee
Essential: Graduation / Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks froma recognized University. Knowledge of Computer Operations is essential.
Desirable Experience: Candidate having 1- 2 years’ experience in banking/financial/ institutions/NBFCs will be given preference.
Clerks
Essential: Full Time & Regular (Graduation / Post Graduation) from a recognized University/Institute. Knowledge of Computer Operations is essential.
Desirable Experience: Candidate having 1-2 years’ experience in banking/ financial/ institutions/ NBFCs will be given preference.
Remuneration
Management Trainee: Lump sum payment of Rs. 40,000.00 per month.
Clerk: Pay Scale of Rs. (19900-1000/1-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550-1730/7- 42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920) plus special allowances of the Basic pay with applicable dearness allowance (under revision at Industry Level).