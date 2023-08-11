Nainital Bank Recruitment 2023: Apply soon for Management Trainee and Clerk Posts

Nainital Bank Limited has invited applications for the post of Management Trainee and Clerk. The applicants who are interested to apply for the post are expected to read the official notification first and then ensure that they fulfill all the necessary criteria. The selected candidates will be posted in branches in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

Application Fee

Management Trainee: Rs 1500 (GST included)

Clerk: Rs 1000 (GST included)

Mode of Payment: Online payment only (Debit/Credit Card, Internet Banking, Mobile Wallets)

Important Dates

Online Apply starts on: 05-08-2023

Online Apply ends on: 27-08-2023

Fee Payment Starts and Ends on: (5th August and 27th August)

Date of Exam (Tentative): 9-09-2023

Age Limit

Maximum Age: 32 Years

Minimum Age: 21 Years

Age relaxation is applicable for candidates (according to the rules).

Vacancy details

Management Trainee: 60 posts

Clerks: 50 posts

Total: 110 posts

Qualification

Management Trainee

Essential: Graduation / Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks froma recognized University. Knowledge of Computer Operations is essential.

Desirable Experience: Candidate having 1- 2 years’ experience in banking/financial/ institutions/NBFCs will be given preference.

Clerks

Essential: Full Time & Regular (Graduation / Post Graduation) from a recognized University/Institute. Knowledge of Computer Operations is essential.

Desirable Experience: Candidate having 1-2 years’ experience in banking/ financial/ institutions/ NBFCs will be given preference.

Remuneration

Management Trainee: Lump sum payment of Rs. 40,000.00 per month.

Clerk: Pay Scale of Rs. (19900-1000/1-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550-1730/7- 42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920) plus special allowances of the Basic pay with applicable dearness allowance (under revision at Industry Level).