MNRE recruitment 2022: Apply for Young Professional post, Know how to apply here

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has invited Applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Dynamic Young Professional (Contractual). Interested candidates who have the required qualification can apply on or before 7th September 2022.

Vacancy Details

Young Professionals: 04 posts

Legal: 1

MBA(Finance): 03

Eligibility Details MNRE Recruitment 2022

Essential Qualification MNRE Recruitment 2022

The applicant should have done Master of Business Administration(MBA) (Finance) or 02) OR Graduate in law.

Desirable:

I) Analytical Mindset: with the Competency to analyze and synthesize Technical and Operational information into concise Decision-support Briefs.

II) Excellent Drafting Skills: with the Reflective ability to communicate clearly, concisely, and simply, in writing and verbally to Technology and Funding Decision-makers at Senior levels of the Government of India

III) Strong Management Skills with Demonstrative Competency to function effectively and among teammates, independently as well.

IV) Attention to Details and End-to-End Ownership

V) Knowledge of Taxes and Duties, Financial Models, Risk-sharing Models, and Data Analytics

Age Limit

The age limit of the candidates should be below 30 Years.

How to Apply for Ministry of New And Renewable Energy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies as per the given instruction. You can download the application form at the official MNRE website www.mnre.gov.in. Email the Applications along with all the required documents to Email Id: [email protected] on or before 7th September 2022.

Click Here To Read MNRE Recruitment Notification 2022