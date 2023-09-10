Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2023: Salary up to Rs. 2,15,900, check details here

The Armed Forces Tribunal, Ministry of Defence is inviting interested and eligible candidates to fill up several vacant posts in New Delhi. An official notification for the same has been released on https://aftdelhi.nic.in/. A total of 25 vacant posts are available. Candidates willing to apply for desired posts are to submit their applications on or before December 1, 2023. Offline applications are to be sent to the given address. It is to be noted that any application submitted post the deadline will be rejected.

As per the official notification, the selection will be made on a deputation basis. Initially, the selected candidates will be engaged for a period of three years. Candidates applying for the posts should not be exceeding 56 years of age. For further details, check below.

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts

Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer: 1 post

Joint Registrar: 1 post

Deputy Registrar: 2 posts

Deputy Controller of Accounts: 1 post

Deputy Director (Documentation): 1 post

Principal Private Secretary: 2 posts

Assistant Registrar: 1 post

Private Secretary: 2 posts

Tribunal Officers/ Section Officers: 1 post

Accounts Officer: 2 posts

Assistant: 3 posts

Tribunal Master/ Stenographer Grade-I: 5 posts

Junior Accounts Officer: 2 posts

Upper Division Clerk: 1 post

Total: 25 posts

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer

The candidate should have held analogous post on regular basis.

Five years of regular service in pay level-12.

Joint Registrar

The candidate should have held analogous post on regular basis.

Five years of regular service in pay level-11.

10 years of experience in personnel, administrative, or judicial works.

For detailed information, check the official notification.

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2023 Pay scale

The selected candidates will be given a monthly pay scale between:

Matrix level-04 (Rs 25500 to Rs 81100)

Matrix level-13 (Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900)

How to Apply