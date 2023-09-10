Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2023: Salary up to Rs. 2,15,900, check details here
Candidates willing to apply for vacant posts under Armed Forces Tribunal, New Delhi, are to submit their applications before December 1, 2023.
The Armed Forces Tribunal, Ministry of Defence is inviting interested and eligible candidates to fill up several vacant posts in New Delhi. An official notification for the same has been released on https://aftdelhi.nic.in/. A total of 25 vacant posts are available. Candidates willing to apply for desired posts are to submit their applications on or before December 1, 2023. Offline applications are to be sent to the given address. It is to be noted that any application submitted post the deadline will be rejected.
As per the official notification, the selection will be made on a deputation basis. Initially, the selected candidates will be engaged for a period of three years. Candidates applying for the posts should not be exceeding 56 years of age. For further details, check below.
Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts
- Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer: 1 post
- Joint Registrar: 1 post
- Deputy Registrar: 2 posts
- Deputy Controller of Accounts: 1 post
- Deputy Director (Documentation): 1 post
- Principal Private Secretary: 2 posts
- Assistant Registrar: 1 post
- Private Secretary: 2 posts
- Tribunal Officers/ Section Officers: 1 post
- Accounts Officer: 2 posts
- Assistant: 3 posts
- Tribunal Master/ Stenographer Grade-I: 5 posts
- Junior Accounts Officer: 2 posts
- Upper Division Clerk: 1 post
Total: 25 posts
Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2023 Eligibility
Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer
- The candidate should have held analogous post on regular basis.
- Five years of regular service in pay level-12.
Joint Registrar
- The candidate should have held analogous post on regular basis.
- Five years of regular service in pay level-11.
- 10 years of experience in personnel, administrative, or judicial works.
For detailed information, check the official notification.
Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2023 Pay scale
The selected candidates will be given a monthly pay scale between:
- Matrix level-04 (Rs 25500 to Rs 81100)
- Matrix level-13 (Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900)
How to Apply
- Interested and eligible candidates will have to fill up the Annexure-I attached along with the official notification.
- The filled up application will have to be sent to the following address:
- Principal Registrar, Armed Forces Tribunal, Principal Bench, West-VIII, Sector-I, R.K. Puram, New Delhi – 110066
- The last date for the submission of applications is December 1, 2023.
- It is advised to thoroughly go through the official notification before applying