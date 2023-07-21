JIPMER recruitment 2023: Apply soon for Professor and Assistant Professor posts

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has published a notification and invited suitable candidates for the post of Professor as well as Assistant Professor. The candidates who are interested to apply for the post and fulfil the criteria are invited to apply for the post.

The recruitment will be for faculty posts on regular basis for various departments at JIPMER at Puducherry and Karaikal Campuses.

Important Dates

Apply online starts on: 29-07-2023

Apply online ends on: 28-08-2023 by 4:30pm

Apart from submitting the online application, the applicant must submit a hard copy of the online submitted application and a soft copy by e-mail. The applicant must also submit all certificates/enclosures within the given time according to instructions mentioned in the detailed advertisement. The detailed advertisement will be available on the official website of JIPMER from 29.07.2023.

Number of posts and reservation

JIPMER, Puducherry JIPMER, Karaikal Professor (Level 14A) Assistant Professor (Level 12) Professor (Level 14A) Assistant Professor (Level 23 90 3 18

The total number of posts under the vacancy is 134.

Click to check official website

Click here to check advertisement