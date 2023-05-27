ISRO Recruitment 2023: Apply for the post of Scientist/Engineer
Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the space agency of India has published a notification for the recruitment of various Scientist/ Engineer-SC posts. The vacancy for the post includes positions in various departments like Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science, and Electronics. The Candidates who are interested to apply for the vacant post and expected to apply after reading the eligibility criteria. The last date to apply online is 14th June 2023.
Important Dates for the Notification
Apply Online Starting Date: 25-05-2023
Apply Online Last Date: 14-06-2023
Last Date for fee Payment: 16-06-2023
Fee and Age
Application Fee: Rs 250
Maximum Age: 28 Years
Age relaxation is applicable according to the govt norms.
Qualification
Graduation should have been completed within the stipulated duration of the course as prescribed by the University. Candidates who are going to complete the above course in the academic year 2022-23 are also eligible to apply, provided the final degree is available by 31.08.2023 and their aggregate is 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10 (average of all semesters for which results are available).
Selection Procedure
The selection procedure consists of a written test along with an interview. The written test consists of Part A and Part B which is followed by an Interview.
Vacancy Details
Scientist/ Engineer-SC (Electronics): 90 posts
Scientist/ Engineer-SC (Mechanical): 163 posts
Scientist/ Engineer-SC (Computer Science): 47 posts
Scientist/ Engineer-SC (Electronics) Autonomous Body: 2 posts
Scientist/ Engineer-SC (Computer Science) Autonomous Body: 1 post
Qualifying Criteria
|Category
|Written
|Interview
|Aggregate
|Unreserved Candidates
|50 percent in Part A and B
|50/100
|60%
|Reserved Candidates
|40 percent in Part A and B
|40/100
|50%
Click here to see the notification
Click here to see the official website