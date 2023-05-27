ISRO Recruitment 2023: Apply for the post of Scientist/Engineer

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the space agency of India has published a notification for the recruitment of various Scientist/ Engineer-SC posts. The vacancy for the post includes positions in various departments like Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science, and Electronics. The Candidates who are interested to apply for the vacant post and expected to apply after reading the eligibility criteria. The last date to apply online is 14th June 2023.

Important Dates for the Notification

Apply Online Starting Date: 25-05-2023

Apply Online Last Date: 14-06-2023

Last Date for fee Payment: 16-06-2023

Fee and Age

Application Fee: Rs 250

Maximum Age: 28 Years

Age relaxation is applicable according to the govt norms.

Qualification

Graduation should have been completed within the stipulated duration of the course as prescribed by the University. Candidates who are going to complete the above course in the academic year 2022-23 are also eligible to apply, provided the final degree is available by 31.08.2023 and their aggregate is 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10 (average of all semesters for which results are available).

Selection Procedure

The selection procedure consists of a written test along with an interview. The written test consists of Part A and Part B which is followed by an Interview.

Vacancy Details

Scientist/ Engineer-SC (Electronics): 90 posts

Scientist/ Engineer-SC (Mechanical): 163 posts

Scientist/ Engineer-SC (Computer Science): 47 posts

Scientist/ Engineer-SC (Electronics) Autonomous Body: 2 posts

Scientist/ Engineer-SC (Computer Science) Autonomous Body: 1 post

Qualifying Criteria

Category Written Interview Aggregate Unreserved Candidates 50 percent in Part A and B 50/100 60% Reserved Candidates 40 percent in Part A and B 40/100 50%

