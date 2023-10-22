IOCL Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 1720 Technician and Trade Apprentice posts

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for 1720 Technician Apprentices and Trade Apprentices posts. Candidates who are interested and are eligible for the post can apply online through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. The online application process for IOCL Recruitment 2023 begins on October 21 and will continue till November 20, 2023.

The apprenticeship will be conducted at IOCL’s Refineries at Guwahati, Digboi, Bongaigaon (all 3 in Assam), Barauni (Bihar), Vadodara (Gujarat), Haldia (West Bengal), Mathura (UP), Panipat {Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex (PRPC)} (Haryana) and Paradip (Odisha).

You can check more details about eligibility, selection process and other details here.

Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive will fill up 1720 posts in the organization.

IOCL Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

The candidates are required to have s Class XII / Graduate / Diploma from a recognized Board/ University/Institute as a regular full time course in the relevant trade/discipline with minimum 50% marks (45% for SC/ST and PwBD category candidates for the seats reserved for them) in aggregate.

Age Limit

The age limit for the applicant as on October 31, 2023 should be as follows:

Minimum Age Limit: 18 years

Maximum Age Limit: 24 years.

Upper age relaxation is available for SC/ST/OBC(NCL)/PwBD candidates as per Govt. guidelines.

IOCL Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Selection shall be on the basis of performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test (of two hours duration) and meeting the notified eligibility criteria.

The written test will include Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) consisting of four options with one correct option. A candidate will have to secure minimum 40% marks in Written Test for qualifying the selection process.

Document Verification:

Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their position in the merit list and subject to number of seats in respective Trades/Disciplines, shall be called for Document Verification.

Candidates selected as apprentices will have to fulfil the minimum physical fitness standard / parameters as specified in the Apprentices Act and amendments/modifications issued from time to time

Stipend:

Rate of stipend payable to apprentices per month shall be as prescribed under Apprentices Act, 1961/1973/ Apprentices Rules 1992 (as amended) and Corporation’s guidelines.

How to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2023

Candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria for a trade/discipline, may visit the website www.iocl.com, go to ‘What’s New’ > go to Engagement of Apprentices under Refineries Division> Click on “Detailed advertisement” (to refer to the Advertisement) > Click on “Click here to Apply Online” (to fill online application form). Candidates can apply till 17.00 hours on November 20, 2023.

For more related details, visit the official website of IOCL.