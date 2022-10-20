IOCL Recruitment 2022: Online application for 1535 vacant posts ending soon, apply now

The online application for the vacant posts of Trade Apprentice & Technician Apprentice at the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is ending soon.

According to the notification, the application process will end on October 23, 2022. A total of 1535 vacancies will be filled during this recruitment drive.

Important dates for :

Vacancy and educational details:

Trade/ Discipline Qualifications Trade Apprentice – Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant) Discipline – Chemical 3 years B.Sc. (Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry) Trade Apprentice (Fitter) Discipline – Mechanical Matric with 2 (two) years ITI (Fitter) course Trade Apprentice (Boiler) Discipline – Mechanical 3 years B.Sc. (Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry) Technician Apprentice Discipline – Chemical 3 years Diploma in Chemical Engg. / Refinery & Petro-Chemical Engg Technician Apprentice Discipline – Mechanical 3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engg. Technician Apprentice Discipline – Electrical 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engg. Technician Apprentice Discipline-Instrumentation 3 years Diploma in Instrumentation/ /Instrumentation & Electronics / Instrumentation & Control Engg. Trade Apprentice Secretarial Assistant 3 years B.A./B.Sc/B.Com Trade Apprentice Accountant 3 years B.Com Trade Apprentice Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices) Class XII pass Trade Apprentice Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders) Class XII pass with Skill Certificate holder in `Domestic Data Entry Operator’

Age limits:

Minimum 18 years and maximum age shall be 24 years as on 30.09.2022 for General/EWS candidates. Relaxation of upper age limit to SC/ST/OBC(NCL)/PwBD candidates shall be extended as per Govt. guidelines.

How to apply

Candidates who meet the prescribed eligibility criteria for a trade/discipline, may visit the website www.iocl.com, go to ‘What’s New’ > go to Engagement of Apprentices under Refineries Division> Click on “Detailed advertisement” (to refer to the Advertisement) > Click on “Click here to Apply Online” (to fill the online application form).

The candidate must have an active email ID and active mobile phone number which must remain valid for at least next one year. All future communication with candidates will take place only through website/email/SMS alerts.

Click here to read the IOCL-Trade-Apprentice-Vacancy Notification.

Click here to Apply Online for IOCL-Trade-Apprentice-jobs.

Click here to visit the Official Website of IOCL