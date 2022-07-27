Indian Oil Recruitment 2022: Deadline ending shortly, apply soon

The deadline for the online application for the recruitment of Junior Operator posts by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is ending day after tomorrow. As per the notification, a total of 39 posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

The online application will be closed on July 29.

Indian Oil vacancy 2022 details:

Important dates:

Date of opening of Portal for receipt of On-line Applications Important dates for Candidates: July 9, 2022

Last date for submission of On-line Applications July 29, 2022

Tentative date for Written Test August 21, 2022

Tentative date of uploading the result of shortlisted candidates of the Written Test: September 6, 2022

Tentative date for verification of documents and SPPT (Driving Test): September 20 to 24, 2022

Tentative date for uploading Final Result: October 14, 2022

Indian Oil Recruitment 2022 name and number of posts:

Junior Operator (Aviation) Gr. I (Telangana): 5

Junior Operator (Aviation) Gr. I (Karnataka): 6

Junior Operator (Aviation) Gr. I (Tamil Nadu & Puducherry): 28

Qualification & Experience Criteria:

Higher Secondary (Class XII) with minimum of 45% marks in aggregate for General, EWS & OBC candidates and 40% incase of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions with valid Heavy Vehicle Driving License issued by the Regional Transport Authority.

Indian Oil Recruitment 202 age limit:

Minimum 18 years and Maximum age shall be 26 years for General & EWS category candidates

Indian Oil vacancy 2022 application fee:

General, EWS and OBC candidates are required to pay Rs 150 as Application Fee plus additional Bank charges as applicable, only through on-line ePayOne Portal Payment Gateway provided in the On-line Application Portal.

Indian Oil Vacancy 2022 Pay scale:

Besides basic pay and industrial pattern of DA, other allowances/benefits include HRA, medical facilities, productivity /performance related pay, gratuity, contributory provident fund, employees’ pension scheme, group savings linked insurance, group personal accident insurance, leave encashment, Leave Travel Concession / LFA, Contributory Superannuation Benefit Fund Scheme, House Building Advance, Conveyance Advance / Maintenance Reimbursement, Children Education Allowance etc., as per Corporation rules.

How to apply for Indian Oil Recruitment 2022:

Candidates should apply online on the official website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

Click here to read the IOCL recruitment 2022 notification.